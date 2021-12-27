M&T Bank Corp Has $335,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

