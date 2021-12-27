M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,279 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $68.14 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.06, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

