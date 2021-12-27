M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,923 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.