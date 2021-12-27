M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $86.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.