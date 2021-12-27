Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 644.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

