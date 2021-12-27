NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,484,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,922,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 166,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

