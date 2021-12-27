Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $14.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $7,246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nautilus by 245.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 50.9% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Nautilus by 419.6% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 265,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $3,320,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 12,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

