Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report $95.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.38 million and the lowest is $95.25 million. Navigator reported sales of $70.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $302.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $302.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $406.90 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $431.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

Navigator stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 25,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $491.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.28. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

