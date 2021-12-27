Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NKTR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

