Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Shares of NFLX opened at $614.09 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $644.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

