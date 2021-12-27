NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

NTST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $859.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

