Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00083926 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

