New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 189.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.05 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.