New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 42,774 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,774 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $38,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

