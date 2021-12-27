New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $32,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Timken by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Timken by 12.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Timken by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Timken by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

TKR stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

