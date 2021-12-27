New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,196 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $194.35 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.28 and its 200 day moving average is $185.63. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

