New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 660,120 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $35,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $22,096,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of TCOM opened at $23.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.