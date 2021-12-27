Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Newmark Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.