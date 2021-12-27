Newton Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $442,226.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00062750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.02 or 0.07915705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00075649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,482.76 or 1.00029582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

