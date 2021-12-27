NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

