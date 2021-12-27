NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.51

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

