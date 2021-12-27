NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Reaches $0.16

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $81,887.15 and $31,192.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.92 or 0.07924630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00077262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,815.25 or 0.99752308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007553 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

