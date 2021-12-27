Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $349.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

