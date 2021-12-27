Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. FMR LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after purchasing an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

