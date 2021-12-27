Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

