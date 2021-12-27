Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 222 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,487,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.50. 9,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,339. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

