Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 75 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.44. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.