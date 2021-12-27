Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 477 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.25. 4,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,052. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

