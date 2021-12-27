Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 91 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $399.36. 11,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

