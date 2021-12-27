Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 1,589 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 66.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $265.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

