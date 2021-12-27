Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

