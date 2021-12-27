Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys Shares of 4,048 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $83.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

