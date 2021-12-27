Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.0% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 603,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,826,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $170.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.