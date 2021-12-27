Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $231,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 153,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,661,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

