Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

