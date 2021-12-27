Noir (NOR) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $271,512.36 and approximately $512.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00228031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00029960 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.00552592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,445,857 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars.

