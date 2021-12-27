Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Nokia reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nokia by 123.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.