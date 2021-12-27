Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vertex were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vertex by 18.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertex by 1,697.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 163,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $15,304,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

VERX stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,710.00 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

