Nordea Investment Management AB Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,402.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,345.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2,299.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

