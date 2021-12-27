Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.68 Million Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,102 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $895,489 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SGMO opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.