Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,108 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

