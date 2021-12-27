Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 94.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,817 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 1,008,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

