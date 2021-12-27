Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $13.29 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 220,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AZN opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
AstraZeneca Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
