Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $13.29 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 220,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.