Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 3.4%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 127,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,311,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

