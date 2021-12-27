Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.08

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.08 and last traded at $141.78, with a volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,183.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.9% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

