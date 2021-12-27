Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.08

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.08 and last traded at $141.78, with a volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.
The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,183.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.9% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
