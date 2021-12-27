Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $19.22

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $18.64. Nuvalent shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

