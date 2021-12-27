NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.63

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.63 and last traded at $134.16, with a volume of 2119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

