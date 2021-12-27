Nwam LLC Acquires 932 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.