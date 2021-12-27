Nwam LLC Boosts Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of HPS opened at $18.78 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

