Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

KEY opened at $22.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

